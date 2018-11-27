Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,477 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65.
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.