NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Holdings Reduced by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 358,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.73. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Nicholas Galakatos sold 85,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $1,372,309.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Tedd Allen sold 26,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $473,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NanoString Technologies to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

