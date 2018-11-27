Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €198.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €198.00 ($230.23) target price by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €206.43 ($240.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

