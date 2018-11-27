MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTX. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($217.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €187.94 ($218.54).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR MTX opened at €177.10 ($205.93) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a fifty-two week high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.