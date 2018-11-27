MTS Systems (MTSC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $830-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.12 million.MTS Systems also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut MTS Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MTS Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTSC stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $855.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/mts-systems-mtsc-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Article: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.