MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Position Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 172.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,257 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $596,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

