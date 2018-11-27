MSB Financial (MSBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.14

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.27.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from MSB Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MSB Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MSB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in MSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in MSB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

