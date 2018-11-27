Mountview Estates (MTVW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9,650.00

Mountview Estates plc (LON:MTVW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,650 ($126.09) and last traded at £100.25 ($130.99), with a volume of 97 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,800 ($128.05).

Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 329.90 ($4.31) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Core Portfolio and Residential Investments. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant.

