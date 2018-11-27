Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,745 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $1,360,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,925,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.76. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 17.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morningstar by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/morningstar-inc-morn-insider-joseph-d-mansueto-sells-11745-shares.html.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.