Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

NYSE MNR opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,841 shares of company stock worth $175,002 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

