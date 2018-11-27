Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 3.2% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $90,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 52.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,517 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,128,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 244.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,091,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

