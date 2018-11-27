Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $6.60 Million in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Stock

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000. Sun Communities makes up 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,251,000 after buying an additional 439,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,006,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $20,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SUI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.78. 41,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,509. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

