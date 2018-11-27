Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.75 Million in RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 1.25% of RA Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMED traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,763. RA Medical Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts predict that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/monashee-investment-management-llc-invests-2-75-million-in-ra-medical-systems-inc-rmed.html.

RA Medical Systems Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.