Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $14.42 Million in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Stock

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,000. WellCare Health Plans comprises 3.1% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $334,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 443.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter worth $636,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

In other news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.20.

Shares of NYSE:WCG traded down $5.65 on Tuesday, hitting $240.31. 13,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,683. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $14.42 Million in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/monashee-investment-management-llc-invests-14-42-million-in-wellcare-health-plans-inc-wcg-stock.html.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.