Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,500,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

EB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 12,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,458. Eventbrite Inc has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

