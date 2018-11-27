MonaCoin Achieves Market Cap of $48.22 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00019585 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank and QBTC. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $48.22 million and $1.13 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.36 or 0.02893441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.04655360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00812238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.01502130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00118017 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.01928229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00467802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 63,969,125 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, QBTC and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.