Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,652 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $579,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43,291.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 32.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,726,000 after acquiring an additional 87,460 shares during the last quarter.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $458,208.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Woys purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.79 per share, with a total value of $3,719,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,634.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

MOH opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

