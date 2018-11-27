Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,498 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

