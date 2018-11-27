MOGU Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (MOGU)

MOGU (MOGU) expects to raise $72 million in an IPO on Wednesday, December 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,800,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, MOGU generated $141.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $94.4 million. MOGU has a market cap of $1.4 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and China Renaissance Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

MOGU provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. We provide young people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. People shop not only to buy, but also for leisure, entertainment and to stay informed of the latest trends. Through innovative use of content, our platform provides a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, and offers our users a truly comprehensive shopping experience. “.

MOGU was founded in 2011 and has 1000 employees. The company is located at Zheshang Wealth Center, 12/F, Building No. 1, No. 99 Gudun Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, 310012, People’s Republic of China. and can be reached via phone at +86 571 8605-2790 or on the web at http://www.mogu-inc.com.

