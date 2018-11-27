MML Investors Services LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.22% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RFEU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $70.58.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/mml-investors-services-llc-sells-4139-shares-of-first-trust-riverfront-dynamic-europe-etf-rfeu.html.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.