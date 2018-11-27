MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $262,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Real sold 18,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $1,844,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,450 shares of company stock worth $5,594,749. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

