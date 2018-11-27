MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 256.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,650,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,785,000 after purchasing an additional 209,398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,918,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,423,000 after purchasing an additional 119,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,745,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,525,000 after purchasing an additional 118,913 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,732,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,175,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,412,000 after acquiring an additional 764,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. TheStreet raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE:TD opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.5144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

