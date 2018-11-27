Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $49.50 Million Stake in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 728,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $49,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 409.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8,571.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 114.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $73.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-49-50-million-stake-in-progressive-corp-pgr.html.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.