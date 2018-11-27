Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 560,444 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $42,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 68.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $161,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

