Mindexcoin (MIC) Market Capitalization Tops $344,897.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $344,897.00 and $6,528.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.02217690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00129513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00190887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.08479697 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,024,292 tokens. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.