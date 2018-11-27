Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 18,750 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $661,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $469,687.50.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 227,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -186.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $46.87.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mimecast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,814,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 14,742.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 538,395 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,705,000 after buying an additional 382,777 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,380,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,704,000 after buying an additional 356,750 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 18,750 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/mimecast-ltd-mime-ceo-peter-bauer-sells-18750-shares.html.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.