Millennium Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,468,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/millennium-management-llc-has-6-88-million-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.