Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leon J. Holschbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $50,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $605.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after acquiring an additional 308,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 213,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/midland-states-bancorp-inc-msbi-ceo-leon-j-holschbach-sells-6000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.