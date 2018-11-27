Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Lowered by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 181,051 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $114,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,133,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $506,240,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 455,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,411,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 257,289 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $793.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

