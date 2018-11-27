Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) VP Sells $307,768.26 in Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,486.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.68. 293,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/microchip-technology-inc-mchp-vp-sells-307768-26-in-stock.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.