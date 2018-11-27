Microbot Medical (MBOT) Trading Down 4.9%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

