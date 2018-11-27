MGM Resorts International (MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 665.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.37. 153,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,795. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

