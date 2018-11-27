Mesoblast (MESO) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $16.00 price objective on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

MESO stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 171.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $3,695,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 249.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

