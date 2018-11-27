Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $259,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,826,286.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $189,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 318,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,700 shares of company stock worth $3,219,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,837. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

