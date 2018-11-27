Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 128.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 293,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

