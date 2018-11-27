Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

