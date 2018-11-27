Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $75.54. 47,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,844,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $76.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

