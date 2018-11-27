Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $16.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 3816000 shares trading hands.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC set a $33.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

