Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,728,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,632,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 320.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 80,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $153.67 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

