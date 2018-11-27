Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

