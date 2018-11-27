Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $18,766,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $22,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CBRE opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.
CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
