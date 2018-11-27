Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $563,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $15,400,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,053,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,613 shares of company stock valued at $54,127,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $167.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

