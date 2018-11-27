Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 6,565 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

