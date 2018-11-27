Medifast Inc (MED) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Medifast by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Medifast by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MED opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $260.98.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

MED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hoer bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.23 per share, for a total transaction of $31,246.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard bought 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.28 per share, with a total value of $149,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,779.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

