Medical Properties Trust (MPW) & Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Financial Review

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $704.74 million 8.64 $289.79 million $1.35 12.36 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.18 billion 3.26 $176.10 million $5.56 13.51

Medical Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 6 1 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential downside of 14.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $87.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Medical Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 124.88% 9.06% 4.06% Ryman Hospitality Properties 14.11% 51.08% 7.26%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ryman Hospitality Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Medical Properties Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; and Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand.

