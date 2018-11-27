MediBloc (MED) Market Cap Reaches $20.12 Million

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc has a total market capitalization of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.02895283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.04661946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00813200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.01506295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00118159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.01917662 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00469457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MediBloc is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

