McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in McKesson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 41,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in McKesson by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $120.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total transaction of $173,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.26.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

