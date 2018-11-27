Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,582 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after purchasing an additional 452,200 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 45.6% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,428,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $75,734,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.82.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $191.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $140.61 and a 52-week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

