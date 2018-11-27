Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 171008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRE shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/martinrea-international-mre-hits-new-12-month-low-at-10-71.html.

In other news, insider Peter Cirulis bought 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,383.50.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.