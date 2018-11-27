Martinrea International (MRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.71

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 171008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRE shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.
About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)
Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.
See Also: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.