Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$28.12 and last traded at C$28.48, with a volume of 282827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.25%.

In other news, insider Gary Louis Maksymetz sold 50,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.43, for a total transaction of C$1,571,500.00.

WARNING: “Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.12” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/maple-leaf-foods-mfi-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-28-12.html.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including offers prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, turkey, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Lightlife.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.